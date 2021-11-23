Fit and Well- Say Grace 5k

Looking for a fun way to start of your holiday this Thanksgiving? Why not get the family together and head downtown to participate in the Say Grace 5k Thanksgiving 5 K Race? This 5k is special because no matter if you’re looking for a Turkey Trot or a chipped, timed race to push yourself to reach a new goal – this race is for you!

Chad Sanford, Grace Med Facilities Director and Director of the Say Grace Thanksgiving 5K Race shared with us this race is meant for the entire community. The course will take you through the beautiful neighborhood where the leaves provide a beautiful backdrop for runners. Costumes are welcome and fun is encouraged. This race is an important fundraiser for Grace Med and the entire organization is very grateful for all the community members who are able to participate and donate. For more information or to sign up visit the Grace Med website.

