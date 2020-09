Today we stopped in to K Lanes to hear about different bags and purses to snag this fall! It so hard to believe but is September and its time for fall fashion so lets start thinking muted colors, thicker fabrics and alllll the boots and jeans, right? Well we need a bag to go with those fall looks, so today Tawnya showed the Myra Bags.

There are canvas, leather and a mixture of patterns, fabrics and colors. There are warm colors, neutral colors, even some fringe and they all have a fall feel. Mary modeled for us how to pair these fall bags and how they can be worn. There are cross body opportunities or even over the shoulder and many are able to be worn both ways which makes you feel like you get two bags for the price of one! These bags are durable and versatile.