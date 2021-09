DODGE CITY, Kan. (KSNW) -- A section of US 50 near Dodge City is closed as first responders deal with a traffic incident. The Kansas Department of Transportation is using the word "incident" to describe what is happening. KSN has reached out to the Kansas Highway Patrol for clarification.

KDOT says the closure is from five to six miles east of Dodge City to US 283 and the Edwards County line. Both lanes of traffic are closed. KDOT crews are redirecting traffic in the area.