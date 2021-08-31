Fit & Well: Chiefs Fit

Ready to be WOWed!? Check out this beautiful new fitness facility located in Overland Park called Chiefs Fit. Chiefs Fans this is something you don’t want to miss! #ChiefsKingdom and fitness enthusiasts alike have access to 37,000 square feet of state-of-the-art fitness and recovery equipment to get in shape and maintain their fitness all while enjoying the beautiful Chiefs Kingdom branding and the extra motivation the Super Bowl Champion red and gold bring as you get Fit For The Kingdom.

This signature facility features a strength and conditioning area with Chiefs-branded free weights, machines and cardio equipment, an indoor turf field and a recovery facility that features cryotherapy treatment, hydromassage machines, NormaTec Compression Systems, a sauna and more. Chiefs Fit GM Ron Gochee shared the importance place on the recovery aspect of staying healthy and this recovery zone is top notch.

There are also spray tan booths and full-amenity locker rooms available. Group fitness classes and personal training services will also be offered at Chiefs Fit, and to stay on top of nutrition there is a full on nutrition zone full of salads, smoothies and their healthy options to stay fueled and hydrated. Don’t miss out on the CHiefs Pro Shop located inhouse as well, grab some new swag after a great workout.

Visit the Chiefs Fit website for more information including membership options, drop in workouts, training packages and much more.