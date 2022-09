For the first time, the Crossroads Salina Marathon will take place on November 5 and will take part all across the town from runners all across the nation!

The marathon has never happened before and there will be lots of scenic parts of town to see on the route.

The organizers are hoping people who aren’t running will still come out and support those who are. There are lots of other events and activities for all ages happening after the race!

Check out their website for more info!