Fit & Well: My Gym Wichita

Today’s Fit & Well segment might be one of my all time favorites! We met Jenna Reid, owner of My Gym Wichita. My Gym is for children anywhere from six weeks 10 years old. They offer birthday parties for kids or kids can come in for a class. You can even come in and hang out with your kiddo. Drop off camp three hours a day every weekday all summer long. It keeps kids moving, no screen time, lots of laughs and getting to know other children. Classes for 6 weeks-10 years old work on skills and developmental abilities appropriate for their age group. They aim to build confidence in parents to play safely with their children and also to keep kids ready to get moving and stay active. My Gym looks at the curriculum for each grade level.

Older kids can run ring to ring and flip on the trampoline during Ninja Warrior classes! Family memberships are offered. The first class is always free, so come check it out! One time fee for the whole family allows enrollment and classes as you please. There are also discounts for parties and group activities.

If you’d like to find out more information about My Gym Wichita visit www.mygym.com