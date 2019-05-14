Fit & Well: Opti-Life

Today we spent time at Opti Life, a new gym in Wichita. This happens to be the gym I workout at and I love it! We checked out the Tred & Shred Class that takes place in the Tred Studio inside Opti Life. This class is awesome for the walker, novice runner or even a strong runner looking for a challenge. The class is facilitated by the instructor, who programs the workout into the computer which is then displayed on a massive screen at the front of the class and also on each runner/walker’s treadmill. This allows for suggestions and goals to strive to meet but also some control over the pace and intensity. We heard from instructor Frances Kangas and Opti Life member Laurie Mason who both love the format of the class and their experience so far at Opti Lfie. The Tred & Shred Class is one example of the classes offered at Opti Life. Stop in and check out the other amazing group fitness options. If you come in before the end of May you get your first 30 days FREE!

