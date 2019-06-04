Fit & Well: Orange Theory West

Today’s Fit and Well segment was with Brandon Reif, Coach at Orange Theory West Wichita. There is always a new fun and challenging workout at OTF. The heart rate is the focus, everyone in the class does the same workout but you are able to go at your own pace. The heart rate monitor keeps everyone accountable and even provides an end of the workout tracking system. To see how hard you really pushed it each day! ESP is a term used at Orange Theory, it stands for: endurance strength power. Usually each day focuses on one of the ESP elements. Today we got to see the combo of ESP where the treadmill tested endurance, weight room trained strength, with heavy weight and low reps, and power was tested on the rower. Throughout the workout participants wear a heart rate monitor and the coaches typically check in on everyone. Providing encouragement guidance and coaching. Participants can also check in on themselves and push just a little harder to win more splat points. The element of friendly competition is present, but only if you want it to be. Checking in on your heart rate or a friend’s can help you work harder. It certainly results in feeding off each other’s energy. Coach checks on form and keeps the energy high. Coaches design each workout from the warm up to the actual workout and even a cool down. They have West and East locations and fun community events such as location challenges.

To get more information about Orange Theory be sure to click here.