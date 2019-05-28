Fit & Well: Riordan Clinic

If you have ever been in Wichita and driven on K-96 you may have seen a group of uniquely shaped buildings and wondered what they were! That is the Riordan Clinic, our newest community partner! Today on the show we sat down with father/daughter duo known by their patients as Dr. Ron and Dr. Ann. To hear about their holistic approach to health and wellness. The Riordan Clinic aims to help patients learn innovative ways to rebuild and maintain their health. The focus lies on nutrition as the foundation approach to chronic illness. Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Ron Hunninghake shared that people come in from all over the world in search of the diagnostic testing offered at The Riordan Clinic. Dr. Ron spends 90 minutes with each patient looking closely at their sleep habits, stress levels, nutrition, exercise levels, and more. To gain an understanding of their needs and how their current lifestyle may be influencing chronic pain or illness. These tests aim to improve their wellness and overall quality of life. Dr. Ann Zaurderer shared the importance of the foundation of wellness. It also includes learning about what we put in our bodies. This could be food and other supplements to fully understand nutritional levels. The team at The Riordan Clinic encourage patients to be part of their own wellness and refer to them as “co learners”. The Riordan Clinic cares deeply about their co learners. They provide many educational opportunities for current co learners and the public to advantage of. These range from in-person classes to online newsletters. There are even opportunities for practicing doctors to come in and further their education by learning the process at The Riordan Clinic. These educational opportunities are offered to encourage us all to learn about ourselves, our wellness and how to apply positive health and wellness practice in our lives.

For information on the educational opportunities or simply to learn more about The Riordan Clinic please visit: riordanclinic.org