Fit & Well: Sunshine Family Yoga

Sunshine Family Yoga is a great place for parents to bring their young kids and babies to keep them active and form a bond with them. The yoga studio, which is led by Sheryl Haynes, offers classes for kids and adults. The class that we focused on is the Baby Itsy Bitsy Yoga, which offers unique postures that help and support the baby’s development. The babies are also able to spend time and socialize with the other babies in the class. No prior experience is needed! You can find more information on their website: www.sunshinefamilyyoga.com and Facebook page: @SunshineFamilyYoga

