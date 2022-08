The National Fallen Fighters 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb will take place at Kansas Wesleyan University on Sunday and will be a great event to remember those whose lives were lost on and because of the tragic events in New York City on September 11, 2001.

They will have a walk up flights of stairs at the university in Salina in honor of those who lives were tragically lose.

You can sign up today for the event as all proceeds will be given to the National Fallen Fighters Foundation.