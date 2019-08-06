Fit & Well: Zumba With Sarah Butler

The Good Day Kansas team went west to Medicine Lodge, KS and we had the opportunity to meet Andrea Fisher, co-owner of the Gyp Hills Guest Ranch. Once you arrive to the ranch something about it makes your spirit relax. The beautiful Gyp Hills has a humbling impact as you take the turns on the dirt road to reach the main event space. Andrea shared many guests and visitors have enjoyed sitting back and relaxing with friends and family and enjoying the views at the ranch. The Ranch house has five bedrooms and five bathrooms and the event center has two guest rooms which results in the ranch sleeping up to 24 comfortably. Gyp Hills Guest Ranch is perfect for any type of large or intimate events such as weddings, baby showers, graduation parties, family reunions, etc. When you rent the ranch house you have the ease of use of your own home. You can come and go as you please, use the kitchen, fire place, etc. And if you're up for adventure there are plenty of activities! Everything from camping on the camp grounds, community events such as yoga, fishing, hiking, horse back riding, family walks, etc. Gyp Hills Guest Ranch is a family owned and operated business. Andrea’s son helped me go for a horseback ride and does the same for all guests that stay at the ranch. The Fisher and Lonker families came up with the notion of bringing the agritourism business west in 2011 and in 2015 opened the Gyp Hill Guest Ranch south west of Medicine Lodge. This ranch is designed for corporate retreats and large outings and can also be a quite intimate getaway where you can disconnect and unplug. The action packed adventures are always an option and the relaxing afternoons are as well. What a destination! Checkout the website to book your stay www.gyphillsguestranch.com