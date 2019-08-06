Fit & Well: Zumba With Sarah Butler

For this week’s Fit and Well Segment, Josh took his first Zumba class! His instructor, Sarah Butler, is a licensed Zumba instructor and has been teaching for years. She took him through some beginner steps for his first lesson as Josh wasn’t ready for more advanced moves. She loves to have upbeat music playing in the background and teaches all of her classes at the Wichita YMCA’s. Sarah teaches Monday, Wednesday and Sunday classes with the beginner classes starting at 5:30 p.m. and the more experienced one at 7 p.m. (Sunday’s are at 2 p.m.). You can find all of the information on her Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/shakeitwsarah/.
