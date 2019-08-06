Fit & Well: Zumba With Sarah Butler

Good Day Kansas

by:

Posted: / Updated:

For this week’s Fit and Well Segment, Josh took his first Zumba class! His instructor, Sarah Butler, is a licensed Zumba instructor and has been teaching for years. She took him through some beginner steps for his first lesson as Josh wasn’t ready for more advanced moves. She loves to have upbeat music playing in the background and teaches all of her classes at the Wichita YMCA’s. Sarah teaches Monday, Wednesday and Sunday classes with the beginner classes starting at 5:30 p.m. and the more experienced one at 7 p.m. (Sunday’s are at 2 p.m.). You can find all of the information on her Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/shakeitwsarah/.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store
Good Day Kansas Hosts
Jillian Carroll
Josh Silverman
Facebook Twitter Instagram

Community Calendar

Good Day Kansas Content Disclaimer

The information, advice and answers displayed in the Good Day Kansas section of KSN.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not KSN-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. KSN.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Good Day Kansas sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.