Honor, celebrate, and remember Veterans this Memorial Day.

Flags of Freedom is a beautiful, two-week display of 600 American flags, at Machinist FIeld off 235 and Meridian. It is a public display of gratitude and a tribute to many of the thousands of Veterans that served our country.

The United Way of the Plains invites you to participate by purchasing a dedication in honor of an active service member or in memory of a past veteran. The process is quite simple and it also includes a virtual dedication where you can share a message to honor your veteran.

This is a public monument and will be open through Memorial Day; stop by and reflect on the amazing brave men and women who have served our country! Visit unitedwayplains.org/flagsoffreedom for more information on dedicating a flag and the Memorial Day Weekend program.