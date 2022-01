SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) -- The Salina Police Department arrested another person in connection with a murder five months ago. The case involves the shooting death of Camilo Ramirez, 25, and his dog.

The shooting happened in the 500 block of E. Iron on the morning of Aug. 23. Surveillance videos from near the shooting scene showed a vehicle circle the area, then stop. Two people got out of the car and began shooting. Police found Ramirez lying in the street. He died the next day in a Wichita hospital.