The High Plains Music Camp has been going for 75 years strong and they are gearing up for another week this summer.

The Camp runs from July 10-16 and is open to anyone in sixth through 12th grade. It takes place at Fort Hays State University and brings kids in in a wide variety of musical interests.

Every night, they have professional concerts to enjoy that are for the kids and the public and they also have one-on-one sessions with faculty.

Check out this website to learn more and to get your child registered.