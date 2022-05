The Wichita Art Museum and Limitless Yoga Studio is partnering for a monthly event that is free yoga in the Art Garden at WAM.

The class will start at 9 a.m. and is free with no registration required to participate. After the event, you can head over to the museum to walk around and see the great exhibits for no cost. If you go for yoga, make sure you bring a mat and a water!

