There’s a cool event for you to get to meet some new people and get your competitive juices flowing in Mulvane.

It’s called Adult Yard Games and will take place on Monday outside of the Mulvane Public Library.

There will be lots of games there to play including cornhole and Janga.

The event is happening in hopes of brining the community together and enjoying one last nice night of weather.

Check out their Facebook page for more info about the event!