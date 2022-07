It’s an event so many people look forward to every year and it returns to Hartman Arena on Saturday.

The Air Capital Bacon, Bourbon and Brews will take place tomorrow and starts at 3 p.m. for VIP members and 4 p.m. for general ticket holders.

You’ll have the chance to try numerous different kinds of beer, lots of locally made bourbon and of course, lots of bacon!

There is also live entertainment and fun games and activities happening, too.

Check out their website to get your tickets now!