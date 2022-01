WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) - The HumanKind Ministries Shelters are opening a designated COVID-19 isolation site on Friday, Jan. 14, located in the Community Room at 848 N. Market for those who are in need of shelter and have tested positive for COVID-19.

As COVID-19 cases rise, many homeless shelters and services providers close their doors in order to maintain the health of existing clients. That is why HumanKind has established a COVID-19 isolation site.