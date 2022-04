Cars and Coffee was started by a group of guys in Wichita that just wanted to a way for car enthusiast to look at and show off what they own.

It has turned out to be a massive hit and once a month people gather at The Alley in Wichita at 8 in the morning to check out the cars.

It’s so popular, that they have added a movie night at Starlite Drive-in to show a car movie and more time to show off your vehicle.

Check out their Facebook page for more information about either of the events!