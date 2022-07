Crazy Horse Golf Course and Sports Club is a great place to play a round of golf, but there is so much more to this place that is about five miles north of Hutchinson.

They also have an events center, swimming pool and a golf simulator so golfers can still practice during the winter months.

They are a semi-private golf course that is currently open to accepting members right now.

Check out the Crazy Horse Golf Course and Sports Club’s website for those details and more!