TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — The travel quarantine list for Kansas was amended on Friday by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE).

In the previous update from the KDHE, the state of New York and the city of Washington D.C. were placed on the quarantine list along with the European countries of Andorra, Isle of Man and San Marino. With the latest press release from the KDHE, all of these locations have been removed from the quarantine list with the exception of the country of Aruba, which has now been added.