Bill Cummings owns Euroasian Auto in Wichita which is home to some of the diverse group of cars that he sells.

He sells vintage, antique and everyday cars at his shop that he enjoys having!

We went over today to check out some of his cars that he owns at Shift Auto Society in Wichita and he told us about his passion for cars and where that love came from.

Check out his website to find more information about the car dealership he owns.