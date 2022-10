It’s a first time event here in Wichita and will bring something that people haven’t seen here before.

It’s time for the first ever Level Up ICT Con where some of the biggest names in gaming will be in Wichita this weekend.

It will take place at Century II and happens on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Friday is for the VIP’s who will get to hang out with the stars and sing karaoke with them.

Check out their website for more info!