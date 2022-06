There is always lots to see when you go to Range 54 and this weekend is all about your dad and finding the perfect gift for him this Father’s Day Weekend.

They have a bunch of deals that you will want to take advantage of and see their new line of knives as well!

Along with all that, they have a great promotion on Facebook to try and win an experience courtesy of Range 54 in a social media competition.

Check out their website for more details.