Friday Guy Day: Razor Smooth Barber

Razor Smooth Barber in Wichita is one of the best places that a male can get a cut and a shave. Geneka Lindberg is the barber and treats every client very well. She wants everyone to have a relaxing and comfortable time while they get their haircut. She also specializes in beards so if you need face trimming, she the best to go to! She also provides complementary alcohol for each client that comes in for a haircut.

If you would like more information about Razor Smooth Barber, you can check out her Facebook page.