The Alley Salina is a great place for a family fun night out, a company outing or any other event!

There are three locations with one in Wichita, Hutchinson and the other in Salina. Each one is unique, but all of the locations have AJ’s Sports Grill, bowling and of course, the arcade!

AJ’s Sports Grill in Salina has numerous televisions and a wide variety of food options including a 29 inch pizza.

Check out their Facebook page for more information!