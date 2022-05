The Edge Paintball Adventures in Wichita is a great hangout for anyone that is in love with the sport of paintball.

They have several different course to play and they are changing them up all the time for those who have been there before.

We got a first look at some of the new inflatables that they are using for one of their areas. It’s a great place for an outing with family or friends.

Check out their website to learn more about them.