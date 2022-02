It’s a day that has been in the making for over seven years.

The Garage Auto Museum is having their grand opening on Friday, which is a non-profit that has been working on this museum since 2015.

They have all types of cool cars to look at and great interactives for kids to take part in. The displays will rotate every three or four months so car enthusiasts will always have a reason to return.

Check out their website for more information!