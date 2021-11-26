Friday Guy Day- Twisted Oz Motorcycle Museum

If you are interested in motorcycles and bikes, we have a place in Augusta you have got to visit! It’s the Twisted Oz Motorcycle Museum and they are home to hundreds of the coolest motorcycles out there. They have over 25 that are older than 100 years old and some of them still work! They have many different brands of motorcycles that you can see and they have two buildings full of them. The owners have a rich history with bikes and how each one of them found their passion.

