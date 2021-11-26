Friday Guy Day- Twisted Oz Motorcycle Museum

Good Day Kansas

by:

Posted: / Updated:

If you are interested in motorcycles and bikes, we have a place in Augusta you have got to visit! It’s the Twisted Oz Motorcycle Museum and they are home to hundreds of the coolest motorcycles out there. They have over 25 that are older than 100 years old and some of them still work! They have many different brands of motorcycles that you can see and they have two buildings full of them. The owners have a rich history with bikes and how each one of them found their passion.

For more information, check out their Facebook page!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store
Good Day Kansas Hosts
Jillian Carroll
Avery Osen
Facebook Twitter Instagram

Good Day Kansas Content Disclaimer

The information, advice and answers displayed in the Good Day Kansas section of KSN.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not KSN-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. KSN.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Good Day Kansas sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.