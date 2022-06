Wichita Archery is a place unlike any other in Wichita for those who enjoy the sport and leisure activity for some.

The club is by membership and allows their members to be able to play any time of the day and any day of the year.

They also have tournaments during the year that feature 3-D targets and that are different types of animals for shooters to aim at.

If you’d like to become a member, check out their Facebook page to learn more!