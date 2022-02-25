Are you all ready to LET IT GO?? Music Theater Wichita is proud to present Frozen Jr at Century II March 4th – 6th. 80 talented local Wichita youth performers have been rehearsing and are ready to perform FROZEN Jr for a packed house! All tickets to the show are $15, and MTW is so excited for these young performers that they are waiving all ticket fees for this special production!

Get your tickets now to enjoy the popular Disney show by clicking here: https://mtwichita.org/tickets/event-list.php?dm_t=0,0,0,0,0 Or call the box office at 316.265.3107. any time 9a-5p, Monday-Friday. For more information about other Music Theater Wichita productions or even to audition for future shows please visit Music Theater Wichita on Facebook.