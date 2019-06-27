Furry Friends: Always Home Pet Services

We had a ball meeting Peggy, Owner and Operator of Always Home Pet Services. She is the sweetest woman and cares deeply for animals. She runs her business like a children’s education center. She provides love, attention, structure, education, and more to all the four legged friends who spend the day with her. Peggy has cared for dogs of travelers as they are away on road trips and passing through Kansas. She cares for little ones daily or even animals on an as needed basis. At Always Home Pet Services and Enrichment center you four legged family member will be exposed to creative structures for fitness and recreation, cozy indoor lounge with ramps, cubbies, and comfy furniture, premium rubber floor for joint support and shock absorption. The entire facility has natural grass and sand in the outdoor play areas. It is clean, safe, and comfortable for all animals! Another impressive piece is that the facility is 100% solar-powered.

If your four legged friend is interested in hanging out with Peggy at Always Home Pet Services check out the website for info: https://salinapetsitting.com/

