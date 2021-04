Nevaeh + Lee Boutique was created my Judith Hanz Rhodes in 2019 and since has taken off! The brand has a unique vibe to it. very earthy yet bold and eye catching. I have come across the brand at GROW and at a few pop up shops and the bold colors always catch my eye!

Judith shared the inspiration behind the name and growth of her unique boutique comes from her kids, Neveah and Lee are their middle names! She loves being able to create beautiful bold pieces for you to wear or show off in your home! She makes all of her work with her GLOWFORGE machine and actually hand paints every piece.