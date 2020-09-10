Furry Friends: Cattyshack Golf Tournament

This week’s Furry Friends segment took us to McPherson, Kansas, where we got the chance to catch up with Mark Hassman, the owner of Hassman Termite & Pest Control. Mark started off the segment by sharing what it means to him and his company to be a supporter of the Humane Society and all the great work they do, most of which is volunteer. I then had the chance to speak with Whitney Thiessen, the Shelter Director at the Humane Society. Whitney said that at the time of the interview they had about 65 cats at the shelter! The McPherson Humane Society is a no kill shelter and all of their cats get a name, get vaccinated and fixed. At the time of the interview, they had more kittens than cats because it was kitten season and one of their goals is to control the cat population in McPherson. Our interview took place in the sanctuary which is a free area for the cats to roam around and have fun! The Humane Society is a non-profit so they are always welcoming monetary donations along with supplies that they need. They are always looking for toys, cat food, blankets, bedding and other things you would need in order to take care of a cat. Lastly, we ended the segment by talking about their third annual Cattyshack Golf Tournament. The Tournament is a four person scramble with a 50/50 cash raffle and it all goes to benefiting the McPherson Humane Society. If you want to learn any more information about that or any other ways to help the Humane Society, you can visit their website at: https://mcphersonhumanesociety.com/
