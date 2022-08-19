It’s time for the annual Clear The Shelters Event at the Kansas Humane Society. Saturday, August 27th from 1am – 6pm head out to the Kansas Humane Society in Wichita to help clear the shelters and take advantage of some discounted adoption rates on dogs and kittens/cats.

KHS finds forever homes for animals in our community and goes to great lengths to ensure they’re healthy and cared for. They are also very proud and thankful to the community supporters who make their efforts possible. Eddy’sEverything.com is a major reason why this event can happen. Kacey shared the passion they have for supporting their community. including the four-legged friends.

For more information on the Clear the Shelters event, reach out to the Kansas Humane Society on their Facebook Page.