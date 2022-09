KSN always enjoys partnering with the Kansas Humane Society to help with their Clear The Shelters event each year!

It’s an event where people come and look for their forever friend at a discounted rate and this year there was lot of cats, dogs and other furry animals that we able to be chosen from.

If you’re still looking for a pet, they have plenty of animals they are still looking for lovable homes so check out their website for more details on what they have available!