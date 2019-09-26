Furry Friends: Freedom Hooves Therapeutic Riding Center’s Bourbons And Bowties Event 2019

Amanda Hale, Executive Director at Freedom Hooves joined me today to share about what they do. FHTRC provides a safe place for clients to receive therapy in a private trustworthy setting. Therapeutic riding sessions are offered for children and adults. Sessions are either private or in a group setting. Currently there are 35 private sessions a week at FHTRC. Amanda shared this is the organization’s biggest fundraiser and helps provide scholarships for all riders at FHTRC. At FHTRC no clients pay the full price for their therapy session and it is important to Amanda and the FHTRC family to continue helping clients and limit their medical expenses. Bourbon and Bowties is celebrating their 20th anniversary.There will be a whisky tasting, big hat contest, wine tasting, silent auction and other ways to support. This fun social event is going to be a night to remember and the best part is that it is benefiting such a great cause. Visit www.fhtrc.org to purchase tickets and find contact info if you have more questions.
