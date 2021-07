After a year of having a drive-thru Woofstock in 2020, the Kansas Humane Society is excited to have a normal event this year. Woofstock will take place in October, but preparations have long begun. You are able to buy tickets for the event at their website. You can also volunteer at the humane society or take part in their fostering program, too.

Check out their Facebook page for more information on all the great things they are doing at the Kansas Humane Society.