Thursday night's NFL Kickoff Season Opener begins at 6 p.m. on NBC. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers, defending Super Bowl champions, will host the game against the Dallas Cowboys at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

There will be a total of 17 games per NFL team for the 2021-22 season. The regular season ends on Jan. 9, 2022, with the Super Bowl scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 13 at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, which NBC will broadcast.