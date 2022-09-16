We had a blast hanging out at the Kansas State Fair and couldn’t make a trip there without visiting Hedrick’s Animal Farm and Petting Zoo! Manager Hallie Hedrick welcomed us and shared a little bit of what was set up for fair-goers to enjoy. There were camel rides, goats to hold and feed, and numerous other animals to spend time with.

We had the chance to feed a Nilgai which is an Asian Antelope. We also learned about the porcupine, zebra, goats, kangaroos, and other exotic animals. The Hedricks take great care of the animals and ensure they are comfortable around people. They do an incredible job welcoming children and adults of all ages to learn about the appetites and habits of the animals as well.

The petting zoo welcomes visitors to their farm as ell. You can learn more about Hedrick’s Exotic Animal Farm located in Nickerson by visiting their Facebook Page.