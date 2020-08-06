Furry Friends: Hutchinson Zoo

It has been a tough couple of years for the family at the Hutchinson Zoo with flooding and the global pandemic delaying and canceling many events. Ryan Vanzant welcomed us in today to share some great news about the growth and renovations coming very soon! To start Ryan shared about the otters and their new home that will almost double as a fun place for kiddos to swim, play and even act like an otter themselves. There will be a splash pad and other water activities, food trucks and more for the whole family to enjoy. The Hutchinson Zoo has been a staple in Kansas for many years and although went through a tough couple of years is back and better than ever! The team at The Hutchinson Zoo does an incredible job maintaining displays and exhibits, caring for their unique collections of animals and always providing fun activities for the community. They go above and beyond to create an atmosphere for children and families to learn, engage, and conserve the natural world. For more information on The Hutchinson Zoo please visit their Facebook Page: @Hutchinson Zoo
