Tanganyika Wildlife Park offers a wild adventure and a unique opportunity to connect with animals of many species. While visiting Tanganyika you have the opportunity to meet giraffes, sloths, monkeys, snakes, cheetahs, penguins, and many more memebers of the animal kingdom!

To make the most of your trip to the park and to learn about the wildlife Ambassadors are there to help you learn about the animals you are interested in. Jr Ambassadors are also there to help share about specific animals. We had the chance to learn about the Jr Amabassdor role at Tanganyika and were so impressed by the four well-educated and poised Jr Ambassadors!

If you are interested in visiting Tangankyika and learn from the Jr Ambassadors please visit Tanganyika on Facebook.