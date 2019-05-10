Furry Friends: K9 Design

Let’s be honest you don’t always have time to get your four legged friend to the groomer, do you? Or maybe your furry friend has some anxiety about getting in the car for a ride to the groomer? Well, we have an answer for you. Today, in our Furry Friends segment we had to chance to meet Betsy Loftin, owner and operator of K9 Pet Design and Mobile Pet Grooming. Betsy recognized a need for pet grooming on demand, so she took her service on the road! Betsy and her team at K9 Pet Design will come to you wherever your four legged family member is and provide high quality grooming services in the mobile pet grooming van. Betsy is the sweet mom boss taking care of her kids and her fur baby as well so she knows the value of the service coming to you to pamper your pooch. There is a drop off option as well if you are interested in dropping off your little one for a few hours to run errands. At the boutique you can also pick up some toys, and even custom treats for your pet. K9 Pet Design offers all services for your pet from a cut, trim, bath, dry, nail trim, tail trim, and much more. Making an appointment is as easy as sending a quick text or email.

