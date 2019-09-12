Furry Friends: Kansas K-9 ResQ Carnival

I sat down with Ashley Cohlmia, who is a Kansas K-9 ResQ Board Member, at Northridge Playcare and Boarding to discuss the foster home and their upcoming events. They take dogs from owners who either can’t take care of their dogs or owners that have passed away, along with taking in stray dogs. If you want to adopt a dog, you can look at them on the website and then set up a private meeting with the dog to make sure it is a good fit. While the adoption fee for any dog is 250 dollars, the average cost to take care of a dog is, on average, 700 dollars. They rely heavily on private donations and fundraisers like the one coming up at the end of the month. The Canine Carnival, a fundraising event, is on September 22 at the Sedgwick County Park. There will be face painting, silent auctions, raffles and so much more! You can find out more information on their website: https://ksk9resq.org and make a donation, if you feel so inclined, to at: https://ksk9resq.org/support.html