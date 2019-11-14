Furry Friends: Keeping Pets Safe During Cold Weather

Temperatures are dropping and its important to keep our furry friends safe and warm! Ericka Goering joined the show to talk through ways to keep your four legged friend warm this winter. A couple easy tips she shared are moving pets inside and if that isn’t an option to ensure they are not on the ground. Anything that is raised off the cold ground and out of the wind is ideal. Another tip is to ensure you are checking on the water supply if it is kept outside. A heated water bowl is a great option. Another thing to keep in mind is when its ok to take your pet for a walk at night. If the temp drops below 32 degrees, Ericka recommends putting a jacket on them and making sure the walk is a shorter duration. Same guidelines go for cats: warm dry shelter and enough food and water. Also we wanted to share a huge celebration for the Kansas Humane Society reaching their 100,000th adoption since moving into the new building 10 years ago! Thank you to the community for the support. Visit: www.kshumane.com for more information.