LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to disappoint people across England later Monday by saying that restrictions on social contact will remain in place for a few more weeks because of rising infections due to the delta coronavirus variant.

The variant first found in India is estimated by some to be at least 60% more contagious than the previous dominant strain. British scientists have urged the prime minister to err on the side of caution and postpone plans to lift most coronavirus restrictions in England on June 21. There is growing speculation that the rules will stay in effect at least until July 19.