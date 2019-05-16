Furry Friends: KS Humane Society Critter Camp

For the Furry Friends segment today, we got to hang out with kiddos at the Kansas Humane Society! Ericka and the team at KHS has shared multiple times about the ways to volunteer and the different animals up for adoption, but KHS also runs many different programs for kids. Critter Camp is one of them and runs following the school break schedule. We visited the Easter Critter Camp. Students aged kindergarten to fifth grade come to the KHS for Critter Camp and participate in different activities including crafts and of course play time with the animals. They also make enrichment items for the animals. The students will make treats that they will later get to hand out to the shelter animals. Children will play games and learn how to be safe around animals by watching videos and hearing from speakers. The students at Critter Camp will also learn how to play safely around animals and help in the community at the Kansas Humane Society. Great Plains Nature Center often times attends the camp and brings different animals for the kids to meet. Today’s group of kiddos is making a marble paper animal card that will be given as thank yous to volunteers, doctors and veterinarians that come in and help the animals at the shelter. There are many other programs offered for students all the way to high school ages that run all summer long.

To learn more about programs this summer click here.