Lazy Moon Ranch is a hobby farm located in Butler County. The Pankratz Family owns and operates this unique farm with so many fun activities and incredible things to see!

There are numerous animals ranging from alpacas to donkeys and chickens to donkeys! We had a great time learning about the personalities of each of the animals and spent a lot of time with the bay shep learning how they interact with each other and with strangers.

The Pankratz Family has a genuine love for animals and art and welcomes the community to come to learn about both at their hobby farm in Augusta. There are painting with alpaca classes, yard games, a pumpkin patch in the fall, a coy fish pond and so many ways to connect with the animals and learn about them.

For more information or to plan a visit to Lazy Moon Ranch reach out on Facebook @LazyMoonRanch