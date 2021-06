TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - After more than a year of staying home, fans were ready to come back to live music, and when the gates opened at Country Stampede in Topeka, fans took off for their seats.

At the gate, Kansas Highway Patrolman Trooper Ben Gardner greeted several people reminding them to drink water and make safe choices. Before signing off, Trooper Ben encouraged motorists to wear their seat belts if they are coming down to the concert.